Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 5,471,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

