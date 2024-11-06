Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.620 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE XHR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,066. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

