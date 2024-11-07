RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $310.44 and last traded at $310.44, with a volume of 21501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.85.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.18.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,789.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $3,260,764.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,021,638.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $11,068,921 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

