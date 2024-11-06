BWX Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,322. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.62 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

