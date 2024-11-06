Astar (ASTR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.69 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $388.46 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,272,697,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,394,964,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

