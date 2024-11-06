Juan Miguel Mendoza Acquires 2,500 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at $977,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Herbalife stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,267. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 128.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2,053.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,977,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,346 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3,832.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,127,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after buying an additional 692,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Herbalife by 43.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 677,739 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

