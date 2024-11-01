Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,412.15 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00164635 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,770.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

