ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 40,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

ReGen III Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

About ReGen III

(Get Free Report)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.