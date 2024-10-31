inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $85.79 million and approximately $359,508.11 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

