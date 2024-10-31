Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 126,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

