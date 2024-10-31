Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,012,042 shares trading hands.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of £21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Brian Raven acquired 830,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($43,055.38). Company insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

