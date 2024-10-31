Algorand Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.54 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $999.82 million and approximately $22.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00036128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,331,717,539 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.