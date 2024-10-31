SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.61 and traded as high as C$12.79. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 2,642 shares.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.90.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

