iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and traded as high as $38.75. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 452,422 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Italy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 463,460 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 453,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 447,564 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,594,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,522,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,023,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.