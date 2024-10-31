SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.71 ($0.02). Approximately 261,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,679,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

