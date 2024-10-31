Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.
Sequans Communications Stock Performance
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
