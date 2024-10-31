Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Decreases By 18.5%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Theriva Biologics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TOVX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,169. Theriva Biologics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

