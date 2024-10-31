Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.00 and traded as low as C$39.85. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.10, with a volume of 3,703 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GCG.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GCG.A
Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.