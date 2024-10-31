Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.00 and traded as low as C$39.85. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.10, with a volume of 3,703 shares trading hands.

GCG.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$894.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.93.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

