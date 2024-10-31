ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. ExlService also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of EXLS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,182. ExlService has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,423.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

