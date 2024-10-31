GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Trading Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

