Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

SQFTP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

