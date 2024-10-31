Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.
Hyduke Energy Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$699,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01.
About Hyduke Energy Services
Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.
