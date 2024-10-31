FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$195.0 million. FormFactor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.33 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 560,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,870. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

