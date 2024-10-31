Maple 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Maple has a total market cap of $93.23 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $24.06 or 0.00033284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maple is maple.finance.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

