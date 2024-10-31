Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 506,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $8.24.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
