JMP Securities Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $190.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $155.69. 6,314,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,436. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $165.07. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,477,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 77.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

