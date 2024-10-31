Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.00.

ADP traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.47. 771,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,645. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $294.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

