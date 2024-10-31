Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 670,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.
Pason Systems Trading Down 0.8 %
PSYTF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 5,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.
About Pason Systems
