Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 670,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Pason Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

PSYTF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 5,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.