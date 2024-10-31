Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.23 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

