New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

