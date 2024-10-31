Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DORM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.03. 95,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,225. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

