NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Price Up 22.7% – What’s Next?

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 4,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

NexImmune Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $303,552.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.