Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Stock Price Up 11% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, currency processing, banking, and training and compliance services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting services; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency.

Featured Stories

