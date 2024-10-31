First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.