First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.58 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.