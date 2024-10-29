Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
SOHON remained flat at $18.73 during trading on Monday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
