PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.72 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $20.72 million and $22,429.74 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,845.11 or 0.99838083 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,343.65 or 0.99131407 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04579815 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $66,090.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

