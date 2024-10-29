Orchid Price Reaches $0.0666 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $65.24 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,809.62 or 1.00034713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00006955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00058464 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06481515 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $1,805,661.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.