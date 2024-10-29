China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 251,600 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 628,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 377,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
