China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 251,600 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 628,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 377,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

