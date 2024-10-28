Tangible Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.07 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $4.43 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.52936681 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $153.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

