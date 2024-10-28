Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $109.27 million and $1.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,319,462 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

