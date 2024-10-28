Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $300.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

