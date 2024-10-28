Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 8,712 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $364.62 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

