LayerZero Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $370.88 million and $49.16 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00004854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LayerZero alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,327.72 or 0.99805865 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,149.56 or 0.99549395 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.30569723 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $49,051,563.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.