Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 606,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of URNJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,540. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

