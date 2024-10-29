Request (REQ) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $74.53 million and $812,083.47 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,704.84 or 0.99874734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006915 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005929 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09578986 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $854,135.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

