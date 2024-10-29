FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33-4.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

FMC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,203. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

