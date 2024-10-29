FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33-4.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.
FMC Price Performance
FMC stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,203. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FMC
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.