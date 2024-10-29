Analyzing Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viveve Medical and NeurAxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A NeurAxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeurAxis has a beta of 4.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A NeurAxis -672.66% N/A -787.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and NeurAxis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.00 -$22.03 million N/A N/A NeurAxis $2.46 million 7.81 -$14.63 million ($2.94) -0.96

NeurAxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Viveve Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

(Get Free Report)

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.