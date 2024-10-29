Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 232,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,187. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $429.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $163.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $411,878.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,564.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

