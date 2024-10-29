Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 1,967 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $20,515.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,046,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,633,878.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 43,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HGTY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

