ICON (ICX) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $138.92 million and $2.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,041,136,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,995,116 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

